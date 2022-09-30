What's the best way to keep track of my forex trades so that I can determine how profitable my trading has been?

I've been looking into trading foreign exchange currency pairs for profit, but before I get too ahead of myself I want to make sure I have all the tools I need to track my success.

I found guides on the internet for how to calculate profit/loss. It makes sense when you trade 100 EUR for USD and then trade those USD back again to EUR. But it seems wayy more complicated if you trade on a cascading set of limit orders of different quantities back-and-forth. And between different pairs.

How do forex traders keep track of their trades so they can, at an instant and over time, analyze how successful they've been?