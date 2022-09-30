0

This question is particularly regarding taking out a loan for a specific purpose, let’s say buying a car.

I understand that when taking out a loan when inflation is high and interest rates are low you would be paying back less value as inflation increases, which is great. All good so far.

But I have a hard time to visualise how this benefit can be realised, unless I’m actively spending/investing the money I would have otherwise spent if I hadn’t taken the loan.

In my mind, if my spending habits are unchanged by paying outright for the car (I.e. it is easily affordable), then the only thing I am doing by taking the loan is losing money by paying the interest rate.

At the end of the loan repayments I have less money, and the same car. So what value have have I actually gained?

This benefit can't actually be realized in a real world scenario. While the things you are saying are true about the time value of money, you are missing one key thing. The banks KNOW about inflation and are pricing this into your interest rate.

The only way to benefit from this is to outguess the banks on what inflation rates will be over the duration of the loan. Not very likely considering they have experts doing the prognostication on their side.

  • But if we assume that interest rates stay lower than inflation during the period of the loan, I still don’t think there is any benefit. As long as it doesn’t affect your spending habits I don’t see how inflation has any effect at all in fact.
You can do an expected value calculation.

If you want to buy a car for $10,000 and your options are to pay up front or to get a 0% interest loan for 5 years, assuming inflation is greater than 0%, the loan payments have an expected value less than $10,000. You're getting 2022 dollars and paying the loan back with deflated 2023-2027 dollars.

Practically, it's unlikely that you're going to be able to strategically get loans at interest rates less than inflation unless we're talking about a scenario where the seller is running a promotion and giving you low interest rates rather than cash back or discounts on the merchandise you're purchasing. Markets are pretty good at pricing loans above inflation. You might get lucky and find that you took out a 30 year fixed rate mortgage when inflation was expected to be 2-3% and that now you get to repay that loan with money that's deflating at an 8-9% rate. Of course, 8-9% inflation probably has other, negative, impacts on your household budget but at least you're paying back the mortgage with less valuable dollars than you borrowed.

If inflation is high, that means things are cheaper (in dollars) now than later. So you can buy things cheap now and sell them more expensively later. Or you can take a vacation now and work for more money later. Or so on.

If interest rate is lower than inflation, it means you could work for (say) 4 weeks and go on vacation - or you can take a loan, go on vacation, then work for just 3 weeks to pay off the loan. You benefited by 1 week.

Or if you're more of a financial speculator, you might buy a bunch of gold certificates now and sell them later and earn higher interest than the loan. Then you benefited in actual money.

That assumes you're right about inflation of that specific thing. If you're wrong, you'll have to pay the loan and the interest but your wage won't go up, so you'll end up working 5 weeks to pay off the loan. Inflation doesn't necessarily affect all products equally - even if everything gets more expensive except for your wages (or gold certificates), it doesn't help you. So it's far from a risk-free move.

You might compare it to people who bought houses they couldn't afford during 2019, then sold them in 2021. Inflation for houses was much higher than interest rates in this period. Even though people couldn't afford the houses they still made hundreds of thousands of dollars. They could have just as easily lost that amount of money.

