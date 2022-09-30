This question is particularly regarding taking out a loan for a specific purpose, let’s say buying a car.

I understand that when taking out a loan when inflation is high and interest rates are low you would be paying back less value as inflation increases, which is great. All good so far.

But I have a hard time to visualise how this benefit can be realised, unless I’m actively spending/investing the money I would have otherwise spent if I hadn’t taken the loan.

In my mind, if my spending habits are unchanged by paying outright for the car (I.e. it is easily affordable), then the only thing I am doing by taking the loan is losing money by paying the interest rate.

At the end of the loan repayments I have less money, and the same car. So what value have have I actually gained?