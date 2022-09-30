You should not buy a house that you cannot afford given your current financial condition.

Buying a house that you can't afford now hoping that interest rates will go down is a huge risk. If you can afford the house at current rates, then by all means feel free to do it. If rates go down significantly (meaning more than enough to make up for the costs of refinancing) then that's just extra benefit for you.

Side note: banks always allow for refinancing - they make money off of the closing costs of the new loan. They are not concerned about you paying less interest. In fact, they've likely already sold your loan to someone else and are just servicing the loan.

If rates go up, then you're locked in at current rates and it does not impact you.

If you can afford the house you're looking at but still want to lock in current rates, then just buy a cheaper house. If rates go down and you can now afford the other house (or a similar one) then you can move at that point.

I wouldn't be too concerned about the current "high" interest rates. Rates were higher for several years before 2008, and the trend would indicate that they are more likely to go up than down (this is not a prediction or a suggestion, just an opinion).