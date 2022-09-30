I am interested in buying a home as soon as possible, but I'm concerned about the high interest rates - 6.7% as of October 2022. Someone told me to just buy a new home now, accept a high mortgage, and re-finance later when rates are lower. Is this a good strategy? Assuming that interest rates start falling within the next 2-4 years, and the bank allows for re-financing, I could own a new home today and still be saving in the long-run. What should I be concerned about with this expectation? Perhaps the rates will not drop within the next couple years, or something else.