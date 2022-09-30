0

I am interested in buying a home as soon as possible, but I'm concerned about the high interest rates - 6.7% as of October 2022. Someone told me to just buy a new home now, accept a high mortgage, and re-finance later when rates are lower. Is this a good strategy? Assuming that interest rates start falling within the next 2-4 years, and the bank allows for re-financing, I could own a new home today and still be saving in the long-run. What should I be concerned about with this expectation? Perhaps the rates will not drop within the next couple years, or something else.

Improve this question
New contributor
blue_hefe is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

blue_hefe is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.