0

How to pay online to Amazon when name on the card is not mentioned in my Thomas cook forex card?

I tried to make a online payment, but it asks for my name on card which is not mentioned in my card and hance I am not able to make the payment

Improve this question
New contributor
Darshika Agarwal is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Is your Thomas Cook Forex card a credit or debit card? If not then you probably can't use it.
    – DJClayworth
    24 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Darshika Agarwal is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.