Can a foreigner buy Singapore government T-bills if they do not have a bank account in Singapore? By "foreigner", I mean a person that is a non-citizen and non-resident of Singapore, and who does not have any employment pass. It appears to be exceedingly difficult for foreigners to open a bank account at the primary dealers of T-bills (DBS, OCBC, and UOB) even if one is physically present in Singapore to open a bank account. What are the methods that foreigners can use to buy T-bills without a bank account at DBS, OCBC, or UOB?