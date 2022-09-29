I am studying for the IFRS Diploma, I stepped on a question in the bpp exam kit that I think it have been answered wrongly the question is:-

Exhibit 5-Development expenditure: During the year ended 30 September 20X3, Kirkham correctly capitalised development costs in accordance with IAS 38 Intangible Assets. The total amount capitalised was $1.6m. The development project began to generate economic benefits for Kirkham from 1 July 20X3. The directors of Kirkham estimated that the project would generate economic benefits for five years from that date. The development expenditure was fully deductible against taxable profits for the year ended 30 September 20X3.

the answer is:-

The development costs were fully tax deductible in the year to 30 September 20X3-so creating a current tax saving of $375,000 ($1.5m x 25% ).

The development costs have a carrying amount of $1.52m ($1.6m-($1.6mx 1/5 x 3/12)).

The tax base of the development costs is nil since the relevant tax deduction has already been claimed.

The deferred tax liability will be $380,000 ($1.52m x 25%). All deferred tax liabilities are shown as non current.

my question is why did he multiplied $1.5m * 25% and Not $1.6m to get the current savings could this be an error?