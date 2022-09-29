This article suggests that high earners (over £100,000) should file a self-assessment tax return:

Income over £100,000 Your Personal Allowance goes down by £1 for every £2 that your adjusted net income is above £100,000. This means your allowance is zero if your income is £125,140 or above.

You’ll also need to do a Self Assessment tax return.

If you do not usually send a tax return, you need to register by 5 October following the tax year you had the income.