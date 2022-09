I received a job offer from an Australian company.

In the offer, it states: "Details of the Offer: $108k Salary Package (AUD); Including super, plus quarterly bonus."

How do I interpret this? Does this mean that I'll receive $108AUD, and then they also include super and bonuses? Or does this mean that I'll receive $108AUD, which includes super and bonus?

If the latter, what happens if super increases? Will my weekly check become less?

(FYI super is the Australian equivalent to our 401k)