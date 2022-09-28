0

I read:

You can’t buy I bonds within an IRA or employer-sponsored savings plan, such as a 401(k) plan. You’ll need to buy I bonds with money that you didn’t save in these programs.

Can one buy I bonds within an HSA (Health Savings Account)?

