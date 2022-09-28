If anyone has been reading my unearned income issue with the IRS, they see that littleadv is telling me to use a professional to help me sort out my issue. As thick as I may be, it's finally sinking into my head that after calling the IRS multiple numbers over a span of two weeks and speaking with anyone who answers the phone which is rare that a human answers the phone and it's usually someone who is in the wrong department and can not help me despite being courteous and understanding, I might need to pay someone to get this resolved.

The question is, when does one contact a CPA and when to pay more (I think) for a Tax attorney? What are the guidelines and which apply in my case? Also, I read that the IRS also accepts some sort of certified rep of some kind, would that work for me or do I just go for one of the former?