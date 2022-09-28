0

If anyone has been reading my unearned income issue with the IRS, they see that littleadv is telling me to use a professional to help me sort out my issue. As thick as I may be, it's finally sinking into my head that after calling the IRS multiple numbers over a span of two weeks and speaking with anyone who answers the phone which is rare that a human answers the phone and it's usually someone who is in the wrong department and can not help me despite being courteous and understanding, I might need to pay someone to get this resolved.

The question is, when does one contact a CPA and when to pay more (I think) for a Tax attorney? What are the guidelines and which apply in my case? Also, I read that the IRS also accepts some sort of certified rep of some kind, would that work for me or do I just go for one of the former?

    A big enough CPA firm will have tax attorneys on hand. If you don't plan on doing this yourself, highly suggest you start calling firms in your area immediately and ask to speak to someone in their 'tax controversy' group.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    6 mins ago

