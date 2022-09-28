Yes.

When you co-signed, you accepted joint liability for the car (presumably because the lender didn't think your sister was sufficiently trustworthy on her own). If there are damages, the lender can come after either or both of you to pay for them. Since you were the financially responsible one, they're much more likely to come after you because it's a lot more likely that you have the money and a good credit score that you'd like to protect.

If your sister has the ability to pay the damages but isn't willing to pay them, you could potentially pay them and sue her in small claims court for reimbursement. But most of the time, if a lender won't lease someone a car, there is a reason for that. And that reason often makes the person judgement proof-- you can't get blood from a stone.