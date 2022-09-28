Typically I have been investing in Vanguard ETFs e.g. VXUS, VTI etc. via a US brokerage (Drivewealth). As I near the $60,000 limit for the estate tax exemption (non-US citizen, resident outside US, no Green Card; so I would be liable to 40% estate taxes) I've been trying to brainstorm solutions.

One way out seems to be to use non-US domiciled ETFs. Any comments if this is a good strategy?

Also, any equivalents to VXUS / VTI that would escape the US estate tax? If at all possible it's convenient if I can stick to my US brokerage account.