(I have another question related to my situation but since it was getting too long, I am breaking down my questions so it will be manageable.)

The IRS recently reclassified my reported income of tax year 2019 as unearned income. Attached is form form 886-A . The IRS included another form 12203 Request for Appeals.

It is a month after the last date to respond date but I received it late due to a tenant who had it by them and I live and work abroad so things anyway take more time to get to me.

Would this form help me in getting someone to work this out with me? I am trying to avoid costly professional help and if someone at the IRS would work with me, I ought to be able to prove that the income is legitimately earned income.

Here is what the IRS wants now if I don't have a way to work it out with them.