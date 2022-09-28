-4

Most posts here warn against LETF's for amateur retail investors. But let's be fair minded and even handed. Let's play Devil's Advocate here. Your answer MUST plump and tout LETF's for amateur retail investors, even if you dislike LETFs. What's the other side of the story?

How can you Counter Argue https://money.stackexchange.com/a/11641, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/12300, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/51874, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/69888, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/129774?

    This is not a question suitable for this site. This site is not intended for debates.
    – littleadv
    56 mins ago
  • @littleadv I do not want debate. how can you edit this question to make it on topic?
    – Son
    48 mins ago
  • Why do you assert that it's not fair-minded/even-handed to warn against leveraged ETF's for amateurs?
    – Hart CO
    21 mins ago
  • @Son you can't. You're not asking an answerable question, you're soliciting artificial arguments. That's more suitable for reddit maybe.
    – littleadv
    9 mins ago

