It's possible that you will owe no taxes for this year.

The tax-free allowance for 2022/23 is £12,570, and you are only going to be making slightly more than that during the six months remaining in the tax year. If your employer is making other deductions then you may end up being paid less than that, and your employer has calculated that your tax deduction should in fact be zero. If so then enjoy - it won't happen again. Your tax code will tell you how much deduction you are due. It should be printed on your payslip. See JayFor's answer for more details.

It's also possible that your employer hasn't got around to calculating your tax witholding. If so then they will probably do so in your next payslip, and deduct double from that payslip. Don't worry - about that - the amount will be very small. I estimate your tax bill will be at most twenty pounds for the entire year.

I do expect that you should be paying National Insurance - you are significantly over the minimum threshold for that. If your employer is not deducting NI then it's probably case 2, and you can expect deductions from your next paycheck.

It's also possible that your employer is illegally paying you without deducting taxes or NI. This is a problem, and can land you in trouble if HMRC think you colluded with your employer to defraud them. If you haven't had any deductions in your second paycheck, ask your employer about it.