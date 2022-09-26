0

I don't know what to do with this. The election should not have been made for many reasons. So we filed a 2020 1120S return (initial and final return checked). Now I'm not sure what I need to do to fix this. Do I amend her 1040 with the SMLLC or, is there some election I can make to make this go away? She is right as rain for 2021.

  • Have you filed form 2553?
    – littleadv
    39 mins ago
  • the client filed it in 2019 for 2020 but it was never accepted and this election should never have been made. Too many reasons why it did not benefit her.
    – Robin Johnson
    7 mins ago

