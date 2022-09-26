I don't know what to do with this. The election should not have been made for many reasons. So we filed a 2020 1120S return (initial and final return checked). Now I'm not sure what I need to do to fix this. Do I amend her 1040 with the SMLLC or, is there some election I can make to make this go away? She is right as rain for 2021.
I inadvertantly prepared and filed an 1120S return that should have been an SMLLC filing
-
Have you filed form 2553?– littleadv39 mins ago
-
the client filed it in 2019 for 2020 but it was never accepted and this election should never have been made. Too many reasons why it did not benefit her.– Robin Johnson7 mins ago