-2

Is it becoming normal for part-time and hourly employed people in their 20s (not college students) to spend most of their income on rides and meals out? If someone works 8 hours, spends 2 of those hours-worth getting to and from work, and 1 or 2 hours-worth on food, especially if it is delivered, then there is no possible way they can ever save anything. (I also know that getting a full-time job with healthcare coverage will be important soon.)

But I hear that among people in their 20s with no car, this is the norm. Do they figure it out eventually, or are they going to be stuck this way? I'm genuinely concerned, this is not a rant.

Improve this question
4
  • 2
    How would we know other than waiting 40 years and then asking them in their 60s whether they did or not?
    – Robert Longson
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    I don't have that much time.
    – Scott Rowe
    49 mins ago
  • My guess (probably doesn't qualify as an answer): Some will figure it out, some will be stuck.
    – glglgl
    8 mins ago
  • I think it has always been normal that many people in their 20s don't save money. But it is also normal that many do. You need to choose which you want to be.
    – new name
    4 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Unfortunately, there is no single, definitive answer to a question like this. All you can really do is to lay out the arguments for and against saving and make a personal judgement based on them.

There are two main arguments for starting early. The first is that saving early maximizes the length of time your savings have to grow through compounding. The second is that if you develop good habits early on, those habits will stick with you for the rest of your life. So, the theory goes, if you develop a habit of careful budgeting and setting aside a little extra while you are in your 20s, then by the time you get to your peak earning years, saving for the future will already be second nature for you.

The argument against starting early is based on the idea of consumption smoothing. At the start of your career you are earning much less than you expect to be once you become more established. The theory here is that it makes little sense for your present, relatively poor, self to transfer money to your future self, whom you expect to be relatively richer. There is a lot of sense to this argument, but of course it rests on certain assumptions about what your future will hold, and you never really know for sure if those assumptions will be borne out.

My experience was that I spent most of my 20s in graduate school, scraping by on about $17k per year. Needless to say, I didn't save a lot during that time; I thought I was doing pretty well just avoiding going into debt. I don't think the late start hurt me that much. The more important thing was that when promotions and pay increases did come, I didn't increase my spending right away, and before too long I had some decent savings going. Resisting the temptation to expand your lifestyle expenses every time you get a raise will do more to get you to financial security than ascetic living during the first few years of your career will.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.