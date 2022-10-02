There are 2 types of managed funds. The first is principal guaranteed with a fixed 5% annual return. The second's returns is between 20% to -20% annually. Is there a way to roughly calculate what percentage of funds to allocate to each of them based on maximum drawdown I choose,say 10%, of total amount I have?

Is there an efficient frontier point formula to find the best balanced combination of some fixed return + some randomness given user defined maxDD and best scenario return?

Let me simplify the choices based on $100k principal:

(a) 10% fund B, 90% fund A

Best scenario 0.1*20+0.9*5=6.5k Worst. 0.1*-20+0.9*5=2.5k

(b) 20% fund B, 80% fund A

Best = 8k Worst = 0k

(c) 40% fund B, 60% fund A

Best = 11k Worst = -5k

Which one would you choose and why? Option(a) seem to have the highest expected arithmetic sum of best+worst scenarios returns.

What about using volatility swings to create a bias... Can you rebalance them every year or whenever fund B reaches +20%.i.e add their total balance, divide by 2 and reinvest such that in the long run the equity curve is bias upwards? https://rsharat.substack.com/p/shannons-demon-parrandos-paradox