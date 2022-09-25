I have had the same great renters for a number of years. I do realize that I can not avoid capital gains on the home appreciation accrued during that time.

But what if I were to move in as my primary residence yet continue to rent to them? It's a very big home so it actually feels like a bit of a waste for being "just me". But then would I be able to start the minimum-2-year-as-primary-residence clock for avoiding capital gains that would occur starting from the time I moved in? Or would it be only a partial result - determined by the proportion of the home that I personally occupy?