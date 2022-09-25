0

I have had the same great renters for a number of years. I do realize that I can not avoid capital gains on the home appreciation accrued during that time.

But what if I were to move in as my primary residence yet continue to rent to them? It's a very big home so it actually feels like a bit of a waste for being "just me". But then would I be able to start the minimum-2-year-as-primary-residence clock for avoiding capital gains that would occur starting from the time I moved in? Or would it be only a partial result - determined by the proportion of the home that I personally occupy?

The capital gains subject to exclusion are not per calendar days you live in the property, since no-one can actually attribute your gain to a specific date. Instead, it is being prorated.

For example, you lived in the property 2 years and rented it out for 8 years before moving into it yourself. So 20% of your capital gain can be excluded under Sec. 121, and 80% cannot.

To your question, the period where it was your primary residence is what matters. You would still have depreciation for the rental portion, and depreciation recapture is not excluded under Sec. 121 at all.

