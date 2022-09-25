This is probably a naive question, but I've heard many conflicting answers so I figured it'd be worth asking here.
Let's say I'm looking to buy a house in the US (e.g. worth $500k), and I'm getting a mortgage from a major bank (e.g. Chase), planning to be paid off in 30 years. Will my credit score directly affect quantitatively the mortgage rate I'll be getting. (For instance, something like a +10 credit score will lower my rate by 0.1%). Or is it more the case that after my credit score reaches above a certain threshold (say 700), it will no longer have any influence on the mortgage rate, and other factors will start to play a role.