1

This is probably a naive question, but I've heard many conflicting answers so I figured it'd be worth asking here.

Let's say I'm looking to buy a house in the US (e.g. worth $500k), and I'm getting a mortgage from a major bank (e.g. Chase), planning to be paid off in 30 years. Will my credit score directly affect quantitatively the mortgage rate I'll be getting. (For instance, something like a +10 credit score will lower my rate by 0.1%). Or is it more the case that after my credit score reaches above a certain threshold (say 700), it will no longer have any influence on the mortgage rate, and other factors will start to play a role.

Improve this question
1
  • Yes, there is. See Hart CO's answer below for some numbers. Here's another anecdotal example, in the "Interesting Side Note" at the end of this answer.
    – TTT
    2 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
3

Criteria is not consistent between lenders, so it's not some set figure, but aggregated data is available to show the impact that credit score can have.

From myFICO's Loan Savings Calculator:

enter image description here

This is based on thousands of lenders collected daily. Other factors like loan amount and LTV ratio will impact the rate and might change the disparity between rates at different credit scores.

Generally people put credit scores into buckets like the image above, but these are not standard and don't necessarily translate directly to specific difference in mortgage rates.

For example, a lender that I have worked with breaks scores down into these ranges:

enter image description here

Conventionally 760+ gets you the best mortgage rates, but a lender could choose to offer their lowest rates to people with 800+ or 820+ if they wanted.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.