Criteria is not consistent between lenders, so it's not some set figure, but aggregated data is available to show the impact that credit score can have.

From myFICO's Loan Savings Calculator:

This is based on thousands of lenders collected daily. Other factors like loan amount and LTV ratio will impact the rate and might change the disparity between rates at different credit scores.

Generally people put credit scores into buckets like the image above, but these are not standard and don't necessarily translate directly to specific difference in mortgage rates.

For example, a lender that I have worked with breaks scores down into these ranges:

Conventionally 760+ gets you the best mortgage rates, but a lender could choose to offer their lowest rates to people with 800+ or 820+ if they wanted.