On September 23, 2022, at about 5:03 PM (ET), there appears to have been a single after-hours trade of about 220 shares of META at a price of over $289, well more than double its relatively stable trading price the entire day, as well as after hours before and after this trade.

What is the explanation for this? Is this an artifact of some otherwise normal process? I have not seen anything like this before, but admittedly, I don't often look at things like this, and I happened to notice this purely by accident.

BTW, I fully expect there to be a reasonable answer to this that everyone knows but me, and that therefore this question has nothing to do with META per se. But if I have somehow stumbled onto the scandal of the century, remember, you heard it here first!