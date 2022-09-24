I live in Europe and I plan to buy a car exactly one year from now. I want to invest now approx. 32000 EUR in 1 year bonds to profit from the interest rate and to secure my money until I need it. My idea is that because of the globalized supply chain in the car industry, the prices of cars in EUR are strongly correlated with the value of the dollar, so I will be better off buying 2/3 1-year T-bill (in USD) and 1/3 1-year Germany bond (in EUR) to keep the value of my money for my purchase, even if I will be paying in EUR. Is my reasoning correct?