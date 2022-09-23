Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 10 hours ago. Improve this question

In my Canadian bank account I recently received CAD 80K in gifts and bequests from relatives, and am looking for options on what to do with it. My situation is as follows:

Dual Canadian–EU citizen.

45 years old, married, one young child.

Living in Austria but not certain to remain here forever.

Past or ongoing state pension contributions in various EU countries since 2003.

About five years' worth of private pension contributions in the UK. (No longer possible to contribute as we've moved away.)

Employed, debt-free, EUR 10K in the bank, and managing to save several thousand euros per year.

Currently renting, but we'd like to buy an apartment here in Austria in a few years if we can save enough for the downpayment. (Probably at least EUR 120K.)

Negligible knowledge of investing, and relatively little time/inclination to learn about, monitor, and manage investments.

What would be some good things to do with the money to help achieve our goals? In particular, is it better to leave the money in Canada or to transfer it to Austria? Our primary concern is that if we leave the money in a savings account, it will get eaten away by inflation.