Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve. Closed 7 hours ago. Improve this question

Main question: Is there a working service (or other way) to sell/buy rubles from EU?

Minor question: What price should I expect (relatively to official exchange rate)?

What I have tried: