Main question: Is there a working service (or other way) to sell/buy rubles from EU?

Minor question: What price should I expect (relatively to official exchange rate)?

What I have tried:

  • OANDA
  • Local exchange offices
  • Various other services online (they are many companies googleable to buy rubles, but at the end they do not offer that service when requested)
