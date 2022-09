According to Yahoo Finance, on 9/22 the Dow dropped 0.35%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.84%, Nasdaq dropped 1.37%, and the Russell 2000 dropped 2.26%. It was at 1803 at 1:45 Wednesday before the announcement, and 1722 (4.5% lower) by the end of day Thursday. The Dow went from 30880 to 30076 (1.0% lower).

Why were small caps overall (even biotech stocks with price to book ratios under 1, it seems) affected by the rate hike (or the threat of a higher final rate) so much more than large caps?