After the Fed announces its new target range for Fed Funds, is there a set number of days before actual implementation?

If not, is there a convention, like within a week?

I'm wondering, because the Fed announced the new range of 3.00-3.25% on September 21, but as of end-of-day, September 22, the Treasury shows a 1M T-Bill rate of 2.73%, indicating that the new range hasn't been implemented yet.