Fed announces its new target range for Fed Funds...
...I'm wondering,
because the Fed announced the new range of 3.00-3.25% on September 21,
but as of end-of-day, September 22, the Treasury shows a 1M T-Bill
rate of 2.73%, indicating that the new range hasn't been implemented
yet.
They don't set the rate for T-Bills.
From their Implementation Note issued September 21, 2022
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously
to raise the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 3.15 percent,
effective September 22, 2022.
Banks are required to have funds held in reserve. When one bank is a little short, and another has some excess reserves, this the rate that the funds are borrowed.
Effective Federal Funds Rate
The federal funds market consists of domestic unsecured borrowings in
U.S. dollars by depository institutions from other depository
institutions and certain other entities, primarily
government-sponsored enterprises.
T-bills and the like aren't set by the federal reserve. They are set via auction.