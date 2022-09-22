Index funds aren't trying to outperform the market; thus they have no edge to lose.

I believe the source of your confusion is that you are confusing the excess returns that active trading strategies seek to achieve with "profitability". A strategy can fail to beat the market, but if the market is generating a positive return, the strategy will still be profitable. Passively managed index funds are built on the assumption that that average performance is good enough, and they just seek to minimize fees. Thus, they can never lose their edge because they never had one to begin with. Their value to investors is that they provide average returns at low cost.

Active trading strategies, on the other hand, seek to use the strategist's knowledge and insight to produce returns that exceed the market average, at least on a risk-adjusted basis. Often this means exploiting mismatches between the market price of an asset and its "true" value (whatever the strategy thinks that is). However, trading based on this mispricing tends to push the market price toward the true value, which diminishes the strategy's edge. That doesn't mean the strategy can't make money, just that it can't make the kind of above average returns that investors who use them are looking for.