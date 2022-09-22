My employer matches my 401k but it is on a long vesting schedule and I will almost certainly leave before it finishes vesting. I know I will have to give it back but was wondering how to gains/losses on the match work. Which of these scenarios is accurate?
1. I put in 5000
Company puts in 5000
Market goes down 10%
I leave the company and they take back 5000 of 401k
I am left with 4000
2. I put in 5000
Company puts in 5000
Market goes down 10%
I leave the company and they take back 4500 of 401k because of the losses on the match
I am left with 4500
If scenario 1 is the correct logic, is there a way that I can opt out of the match? I only see the market going down so any match is only going to hurt me when I have to pay for the extra losses. Thanks