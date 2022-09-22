Option 2 is close.

2. I put in 5000 Company puts in 5000 Market goes down 10% I leave the company and they take back 4500 of 401k because of the losses on the match I am left with 4500

The group administrating the 401(k) keeps track of the source of each dollar in the account. They know what was contributed pre-tax, post-tax, Roth and by the company. If you look at the most detailed investment breakdown they shuold tell you the balance by each of he sources. They should also tell you how much growth/loss is attributed to each of those sources.

When you leave they will remove x% of the funds associated with the company match and its gains or losses.

Note: some companies may put bonus or profit sharing into the 401(k), check to see if the funds from that source follow the same vesting schedule.

Timing: the company rarely removes the un-vested part right away. The last company I worked for waited to the end of the quarter after you has been gone for 5 years. The delay was because if you rejoined within 5 years they would still consider you as being on the vesting schedule.