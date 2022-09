A buyback is a payout to some shareholders, namely those who sell their shares as part of the buyback (this is totally opaque, though, as one does not ever know who they are selling to). If there was little demand at the buyback price, the company would have to buy at a higher price to meet demand, hence the price would rise to meet demand, affecting all shareholders indirectly. In other words, it increases demand, which increases the stock price relative to the price if they did not do a buyback,

So from the individual investor's standpoint a buyback is not a clear benefit, but from the company's standpoint it is cash out the door that goes to (some) shareholders, hence a payout.