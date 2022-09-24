How do I find the price of Securities on any particular day, ie a week ago, a month ago, etc?
For instance, TIPS CUSIP 91282CEZ0 Maturing on Jul 15, 2032.
Google does not help.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How do I find the price of Securities on any particular day, ie a week ago, a month ago, etc?
For instance, TIPS CUSIP 91282CEZ0 Maturing on Jul 15, 2032.
Google does not help.