How do I find the price of Securities on any particular day, ie a week ago, a month ago, etc?

For instance, TIPS CUSIP 91282CEZ0 Maturing on Jul 15, 2032.

Google does not help.

  • Is your question specifically about Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)? If so, I have asked a similar question before: Where are the prices of secondary market TIPS trades?
    – Flux
    Sep 21 at 13:37
  • This is different. I am asking how to find price for specific date. WSJ only shows price of current date. Where do I find previous prices of TIPS in secondary market?
    – Marium
    Sep 21 at 14:23

