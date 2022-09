How is wage garnishment calculated when one garnishment is for multiple (five) credits?

There is a garnishment made for 1741 dollars every month. A fraction of the garnishment is paid to each credit, according to the relative size of the credits.

There are five credit lines of 32441, 5676, 49323, 36361 and 41413 dollars. The interest rates are 0%, 24%, 14.95%, 18.06% and 16.9%, respectively.

How long will it take until all debt is cleared?