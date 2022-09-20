0

I have been using Zelle to send and receive money for over nine months. However, my Zelle account has been strange lately. For instance, My recent payments were pending for up to 24 hours instead of the usual 9 hours.

Usually, when Zelle payments are pending, the message is

Your payment has been submitted... security review (it usually takes more than 9 hours)... information.

However, my last few messages have been

Your payment has been submitted... security review which could take up to 24 hours... information.

The message does not just appear when I am trying to send money. The last two people trying to pay me also saw this message, so I am afraid my Zelle account has been restricted or put under fraud review as I have sent and received over 15k over the past 30 days.

All my last five recent transfers were pending for up to 24 hours. It is very problematic because I frequently send and receive money through Zelle for business transactions, like selling goods and making purchases. Does anyone know what is causing this, or has anyone experienced this problem before? Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Technically using it for business is not prohibited, but they do say in their TOS: "for your protection, Zelle® should only be used for sending money to friends, family, or others you trust.". It may be that they're concerned about your account in some way.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  Given your question history-- seems like you're a minor trying to run some sort of private, unlicensed crypto exchange-- and the fact that you're making very large transactions that are apparently not to family & friends, it would be a bit surprising if your account hadn't been flagged at least internally as suspect. But if you find out that your account is being throttled, it's pretty unlikely that there is anything practical you could do about it. It's hard to imagine that if you somehow gave them more information about what you're doing that they'd suddenly decide it was less risky.
    – Justin Cave
    52 mins ago

