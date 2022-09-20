I have been using Zelle to send and receive money for over nine months. However, my Zelle account has been strange lately. For instance, My recent payments were pending for up to 24 hours instead of the usual 9 hours.

Usually, when Zelle payments are pending, the message is

Your payment has been submitted... security review (it usually takes more than 9 hours)... information.

However, my last few messages have been

Your payment has been submitted... security review which could take up to 24 hours... information.

The message does not just appear when I am trying to send money. The last two people trying to pay me also saw this message, so I am afraid my Zelle account has been restricted or put under fraud review as I have sent and received over 15k over the past 30 days.

All my last five recent transfers were pending for up to 24 hours. It is very problematic because I frequently send and receive money through Zelle for business transactions, like selling goods and making purchases. Does anyone know what is causing this, or has anyone experienced this problem before? Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.