I have been using Zelle to send and receive money for over nine months. However, my Zelle account has been strange lately. For instance, My recent payments were pending for up to 24 hours instead of the usual 9 hours.

Usually, when Zelle payments are pending, the message is

Your payment has been submitted... security review (it usually takes more than 9 hours)... information.

However, my last few messages have been

Your payment has been submitted... security review which could take up to 24 hours... information.

The message does not just appear when I am trying to send money. The last two people trying to pay me also saw this message, so I am afraid my Zelle account has been restricted or put under fraud review as I have sent and received over 15k over the past 30 days.

All my last five recent transfers were pending for up to 24 hours. It is very problematic because I frequently send and receive money through Zelle for business transactions, like selling goods and making purchases. Does anyone know what is causing this, or has anyone experienced this problem before? Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Technically using it for business is not prohibited, but they do say in their TOS: "for your protection, Zelle® should only be used for sending money to friends, family, or others you trust.". It may be that they're concerned about your account in some way.
    – littleadv
    Sep 20 at 16:24
  • 2
    Given your question history-- seems like you're a minor trying to run some sort of private, unlicensed crypto exchange-- and the fact that you're making very large transactions that are apparently not to family & friends, it would be a bit surprising if your account hadn't been flagged at least internally as suspect. But if you find out that your account is being throttled, it's pretty unlikely that there is anything practical you could do about it. It's hard to imagine that if you somehow gave them more information about what you're doing that they'd suddenly decide it was less risky.
    – Justin Cave
    Sep 20 at 16:34
  • 2
    @user253751 not at all. Zelle is a private company created by some US banks to mimic something like this, but it is not at all equivalent to SEPA. The US banking system is generally very archaic and convoluted, you really don't want to know the details of it, it can give you nightmares.
    – littleadv
    Sep 20 at 18:01
  • 2
    @littleadv Both user253751 and I interpreted your comment as saying business use of Zelle is discouraged due to "technically". So your answer was misleading to at least 2 people. The fact of the matter is that Zelle is like most forms of payment (cash, ACH, check, wires) and does not include direct recourse for customer protection matters (e.g. goods not satisfactory), unlike credit cards and many first-party payment services (like PayPal). That's the warning.
    – user71659
    Sep 20 at 20:52
  • 1
    zellepay.com/faq/small-business-using-zelle indicates it's up to the individual banks whether to permit Zelle for business purposes. All this is a bit of a red herring, though; OP's profile and question history indicate that they're a minor running an unlicensed (and quite possibly illegal) money transfer operation. Their bank has understandably become suspicious, and has flagged for additional review. If I were OP, I'd be looking into a new bank - and a proper business account if this is being done on a personal one - because this bank may be shutting them down soon.
    – ceejayoz
    yesterday

