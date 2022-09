I am an Indian and i want to send a Japanese friend some money. The friend uses Paypal and is not familiar about Crypto. I want to do it anonymously as i can't let anyone know about it. Here in India, we will have to register our PAN number ( a govt. Id) in Paypal to transfer/receive funds. So i can't do it by my Paypal.

Is there any other workaround ?

Last resort would be to open a crypto account for the friend.