While common in hedge funds, high water marks appear to be less common in mutual funds. But I'm not entirely sure about that. I've encountered a few mutual fund product contracts that make use of a HWM, but have not found any consolidated information source to see how prevalent this is in product design industry wide.
Approximately what percentage of the mutual fund industry have high water mark clauses?
-
Ideally I'd like to put a number to this, but if that's not feasible I may consider a qualitative answer like "virtually none," "very little," "about half" or "very common."– Arash Howaida1 hour ago