0

While common in hedge funds, high water marks appear to be less common in mutual funds. But I'm not entirely sure about that. I've encountered a few mutual fund product contracts that make use of a HWM, but have not found any consolidated information source to see how prevalent this is in product design industry wide.

Question

What is (or where might I find data on) the approximate proportion of mutual funds that have HWMs to the industry total count of mutual funds?
Improve this question
1
  • Ideally I'd like to put a number to this, but if that's not feasible I may consider a qualitative answer like "virtually none," "very little," "about half" or "very common."
    – Arash Howaida
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.