Basically I want to visualize multiple ticker's Chg% which is on the right side of the charts in a separately new pane. If someone can explain in steps, I'll be really grateful.
TradingView application:
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Basically I want to visualize multiple ticker's Chg% which is on the right side of the charts in a separately new pane. If someone can explain in steps, I'll be really grateful.
TradingView application: