If there is a company with remote workers all around the US/Globe, for example the CEO lives in California and registers his company in Texas or Nevada, then hires/works with people in WA, NY, FL, MA, etc remotely. I mean he meets them online in skype and they code(computer programming) and send the codes online to him. Or support team can answer customer phones/emails at their home in TX, WA or even from outside of the US!

How do they calculate the tax of such a company?