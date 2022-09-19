I just moved from Ireland to the US, mid-July 2022. I will not be considered a "US Person" because I'm not a US citizen and I will be staying less than 182 days in the US. I have some RSU vesting in October 2022, which were granted while I was in Ireland. I understand that I will have to pay only a partial tax for the stocks vesting in October (which should be less than 10%). I have a couple of questions for my situation.

I was asked to re-certify my W-8 BEN. Should I still file W-8 BEN with my current US address? Should I ask my broker to withhold only Ireland taxes and not-US taxes? Is it okay to pay the US tax I owe when I file the tax return?