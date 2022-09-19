My home mortgage servicing was transferred to a new company.

In registering on the new company website, they say they would "like to welcome" me to their company and "advise" me of the services they offer. They then ask me to "verify the accuracy" of my loan info and upload copies of my home insurance policies to a third party website.

I've had loans transferred before and have never had to do this. The previous servicer had proof of insurance of course.

Am I required to dig up and submit documents to them? Or are they just trying to suck any and all info out of me that I'm willing to give them?