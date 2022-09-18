The Euro/Dollar often have a varying daily trading range within same week just like almost every other currency. It could be 84 pips on Monday, on Tuesday 52 pips, Wednesday 112 pips, Thursday 95 pips and Friday 38 pips.

Question 1: Is it possible that there exist any asset(currency, commodity, stock e.t.c) with a less deviating trading range value on any particular timeframe(e.g Daily, Weekly, Monthly e.t.c)?

Example: Assume an arbitrary commodity called ABC have the following values for its weekly trading range for the past 10 weeks(in points): 15.2, 12.5, 14.4, 16.2, 17.9, 15.1, 15.3, 14.5, 18.7 and 17.5. It can be seen from the example above that the trading range is pretty consistent.

Research: I thought a way to find such an underlying would be to search for highly liquid and low volatility assets. I did some backtesting on some major currencies and commodities using the stated conditions above and the variation persists. Another thought I would try soon is to look at the trading ranges of intra/inter commodity spreads, maybe there is some consistency.

Question 2: Despite ABC(in the example above) consistently have a weekly trading range around $15, can we say it’s a low volatility asset?

Thoughts: Assuming the trading price of ABC in the example above was $50. Then a consistent weekly 15 dollar trading range is about 30% of it’s price. That looks volatile to me even though the trading range is consistent.