Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

Is there a website I can use to find insiders holding (%) in 2-3 clicks quickly? For example, what is the % of shareholder Mark Zuckerberg owns in Facebook. In other words, I want to know if the shareholders/owners of a US company invest in their own business. I know we can get this information from the SEC filings, but I'm looking for something quicker than manually searching EDGAR.