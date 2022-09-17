My savings account earns interest; my checking account does not. I have overdraft protection, so if I overdraw the checking account, the money comes out of the savings account. It seems like I could earn interest on all my money by keeping it all in savings and using overdraft protection on every purchase. It seems like if that works, it would be common, so it probably isn't a good idea; why not?
I suspect that if there isn't something in the Ts&Cs about not doing this, there would be if enough people tried it!– TripeHound13 mins ago