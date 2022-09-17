0

Seeing that CityIndex have recently become available through TradingView, and given I'm in the UK, I have signed up to a demo account on their platform. I then logged into TradingView (again, demo account) and tried to place (demo) trades.

Each time I open the position dialog I see, eg:

Non tradable symbol You can't trade the symbol CITYINDEX:EURUSD at TradingView via City Index.

Am I expecting too much, or is this because I'm on demo?

Is there a better broker to use via TradingView, in the UK, for practicing trading?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.