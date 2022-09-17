Seeing that CityIndex have recently become available through TradingView, and given I'm in the UK, I have signed up to a demo account on their platform. I then logged into TradingView (again, demo account) and tried to place (demo) trades.

Each time I open the position dialog I see, eg:

Non tradable symbol You can't trade the symbol CITYINDEX:EURUSD at TradingView via City Index.

Am I expecting too much, or is this because I'm on demo?

Is there a better broker to use via TradingView, in the UK, for practicing trading?