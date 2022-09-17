Sure, I know mining Bitcoin takes a lot of energy... but you're more likely to encounter big Bitcoin mines only in places where electricity is extremely cheap. And it's responsibility of government to regulate carbon footprints, not the speculators. And banks use energy too.

I also know that some criminals use cryptocurrency, but the same can be said about traditional money.

Wild fluctuations of value? Yes, they are a fact, but it's also more certain for fiat money to lose value over time, while some cryptocurrencies keep and increase value related to dollars.

So why isn't it that more people want to use the revolutionary system of money?