Sure, I know mining Bitcoin takes a lot of energy... but you're more likely to encounter big Bitcoin mines only in places where electricity is extremely cheap. And it's responsibility of government to regulate carbon footprints, not the speculators. And banks use energy too.

I also know that some criminals use cryptocurrency, but the same can be said about traditional money.

Wild fluctuations of value? Yes, they are a fact, but it's also more certain for fiat money to lose value over time, while some cryptocurrencies keep and increase value related to dollars.

So why isn't it that more people want to use the revolutionary system of money?

“It ought to be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things. Because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new. This coolness arises partly from fear of the opponents, who have the laws on their side, and partly from the incredulity of men, who do not readily believe in new things until they have had a long experience of them.”

Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

