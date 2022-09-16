I read that paying credit card bills before bill generation can help regulate credit utilization ratio and thereby improving credit score. But are the reward points computed on the total unpaid amount when the bill is generated or is it based on the total amount spent using the card?

For example, let us say I make transactions of Rs40000 on a credit card with a limit of Rs75000. Now, the credit utilization ratio is high which can affect my credit score. So, I pay Rs20000 in advance before the bill/statement is generated. Thus the bill will be generated for Rs20000. Now, are the reward points calculated for Rs20000 (billed amount) or Rs40000 (actual amount spent)?

PS: I am asking this with respect to the HDFC millennia credit card (India).