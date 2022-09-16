It wouldn't be much of a contract if someone could just change it, would it?

To allow updating, sometimes a proxy contract is used. A proxy contract forwards all its calls to another contract, and also allows the owner to change which contract it forwards to. Therefore, the owner can deploy a new contract and redirect the proxy contract (which doesn't change) to the new contract.

You should be wary of these because the owner can take the money and run.

Other times, everyone agrees the old contract is messed up, so they just abandon it and use a new contract.