I'm looking into creating a smart contract on Ethereum or Solana, just for fun for now. I know in practice how to create a smart contract, but at this point I have a dilemma:

  • In the one hand, it would be wise to be able to fix any potential problems by updating the smart contract
  • On the other hand, the setup I used to create the smart contract in the first place (or the passwords, rather, since I'm pretty sure it's not tied to a specific machine) would be vulnerable to hackers or thieves (somehow).

So which is it: are smart contracts set in stone, or is it up to the creator to protect the means they have to update the contract from misuse? How is that done typically?

Smart contracts are immutable, means once they are deployed to the blockchain, it's almost impossible to change them. If you want to update the contract, you have to program and deploy another one. That is why it's so important for smart contract developers to test their smart contract on testnets before deploying to the mainnet, follow best practices and security designs, and check code for known attack patterns.

It wouldn't be much of a contract if someone could just change it, would it?

To allow updating, sometimes a proxy contract is used. A proxy contract forwards all its calls to another contract, and also allows the owner to change which contract it forwards to. Therefore, the owner can deploy a new contract and redirect the proxy contract (which doesn't change) to the new contract.

You should be wary of these because the owner can take the money and run.

Other times, everyone agrees the old contract is messed up, so they just abandon it and use a new contract.

