I'm looking into creating a smart contract on Ethereum or Solana, just for fun for now. I know in practice how to create a smart contract, but at this point I have a dilemma:
- In the one hand, it would be wise to be able to fix any potential problems by updating the smart contract
- On the other hand, the setup I used to create the smart contract in the first place (or the passwords, rather, since I'm pretty sure it's not tied to a specific machine) would be vulnerable to hackers or thieves (somehow).
So which is it: are smart contracts set in stone, or is it up to the creator to protect the means they have to update the contract from misuse? How is that done typically?