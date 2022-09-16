I grabbed this screenshot from TradingView on the AUDUSD chart from CityIndex at just a few seconds after the 06:45 candle opened:

Why is the candle so large?

I am expecting that when a new candle forms it will initially be very small and grow as time passes.

This candle immediately appeared with nearly 5 pips of range already printed.

I am viewing this on a demo account in the BST timezone (GMT+1).

I want to see the candle form from the start because I have an indicator which alerts me on certain conditions at the close of the previous 5m candle. The problem is that I'm coming to the chart (within seconds) and I'm seeing fairly large moves (the candle above is quite a small example) before I even get there.