I've got an
1099-b for some RSUs sold. I've also got a
Stock Plan Transactions Supplement form. The
Stock Plan Transactions Supplement shows the 'adjusted cost basis'. The
1099-b does not. The difference is a $1000.
What is
adjusted cost basis? How does it differ from
cost basis?
What should I used as the cost basis when filling out taxes?
Reason for asking:
TurboTax autofilled my cost-basis from the
1099-b. I'm wondering if I should manually edit that value with the
adjusted cost basis instead.
Thanks!