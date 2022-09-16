0

I've got an 1099-b for some RSUs sold. I've also got a Stock Plan Transactions Supplement form. The Stock Plan Transactions Supplement shows the 'adjusted cost basis'. The 1099-b does not. The difference is a $1000.

What is adjusted cost basis? How does it differ from cost basis? What should I used as the cost basis when filling out taxes?

Reason for asking: TurboTax autofilled my cost-basis from the 1099-b. I'm wondering if I should manually edit that value with the adjusted cost basis instead.

Thanks!

