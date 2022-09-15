I wrote a check three months ago, and the recipient has not deposited it yet. Stopping payment and giving them cash would cost me more than the amount of the check. Is there anything else I can do? I do have a carbon copy of the check.
What should I do about a check I wrote three months ago that the recipient has not deposited?
-
contact the recipient and ask them what's happened perhaps?– Robert Longson1 hour ago
-
@RobertLongson I've tried and they just make excuses.– Someone1 hour ago
1 Answer
Contact your bank to determine that bank's policy regarding aging of personal checks. You'll note that many commercial operations issuing checks will have an expiration period printed on the check. For personal checks, it's going to be up to the bank.
You can then notify the recipient of the expected period of expiration. At this point, you'll not have had to place a hold on the check, costing you nothing, and placing the onus on the recipient.